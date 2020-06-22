STEWART – Joseph Nelson Stevenson, 77, of Stewart, passed away Friday June 19, 2020 at his home. Born April 2, 1943 in Columbus, he was the son of the late William and Inez Seymore Stevenson.
He attended Circleville High School and Ohio Dominican College. He was a police officer for the Circleville Police Department and served for 13 years with the Department of Corrections of Florida, retiring as a Sergeant.
Joe was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era. He served as Post Commander of both the AMVETS Posts 93 and 1776. He was active with the AMVETS Americanism and Scholarship Programs at local high schools. Joe was also a member of Savannah Lodge 466 F&AM and the Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge. He and his wife were both involved with the National Brittany Rescue Adoption and the Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue.
Joe is survived by his wife, Vivian Lanoue Stevenson; a daughter, Stacey (Robert) Kirkpatrick of Pleasantville; two sons, Joseph (Alyssa) Stevenson, Jr. of Wadsworth and William (Andrea) Stevenson of Maple City, MI; a granddaughter raised in the family home, Heather Morris of Lancaster; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sons by marriage, Joseph (Maria) Hagan, Joshua Hagan, and Jason (Jennifer) Hagan all of Florida.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by two sons, William Joseph Stevenson and Sean Stevenson.
There are no services planned. Following cremation, his ashes will be placed in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. The family would like to thank Holzer Hospice-Marge, Cyndi and Nicole as well as Dr. Kiger for all their care and support. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
