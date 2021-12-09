Joseph Winnenberg

New Lexington - Joseph Robert Winnenberg, 68, New Lexington, died on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in McConnelsville after a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born Jan. 13, 1953, in Zanesville and grew up in Corning.
He graduated from Miller High School in 1971 and Ohio University in 1977 where he received a BS in Education. Joe's passions in life included football, computers, E.E. Cummings, Bob Dylan, Coca Cola, Jack Daniels, the Miller Falcons, the New York Yankees, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Ohio Bobcats and, most of all, his family.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle, Joe is survived by his wife Jeannie (Lanning) Winnenberg, New Lexington; sons, Joseph (Leslie Ervin) Winnenberg, Crooksville and Marcus (Casey Folk) Winnenberg, New Lexington; grandsons, Jackson and Alexander Winnenberg of Crooksville; brothers William (Kathy Davis) Winnenberg, Bend, Oregon and John (Cindy Hartman) Winnenberg, Burr Oak; and brothers-in-law, Mike Lanning (Tera), Stockport, and William Lanning, New Straitsville, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lilian Winnenberg, sister, Anna Winnenberg Hillis; daughter-in-law, Clarissa (Nixon) Winnenberg; and mother and father in-law, Roy "Pete" and Phyllis (Jonas) Lanning.
Joe was a generous contributor of his time and talents and a fierce competitor. His contributions to education, sports and his community were numerous. He began his teaching and coaching career at Logan and New Lexington High Schools, before returning to his alma mater Miller High School. He began as an english teacher, but eventually turned to teaching technology and starting and coordinating the technology program for Southern Local Schools.
He was the founder of the on-line Little Cities of Black Diamonds Archive (www.littlecitiesarchive.org) and contributed his technology skills to many community history projects. He played one year of football at Marietta College, served as an assistant football coach at Logan High School (1977), assistant and head football coach at New Lexington (1978-81) and assistant and head football coach at Miller High School (1982-2000). He led the Falcon football team to their only TVC-Hocking championship in 1999 and state playoff appearances in 1999 and 2000.
He testified in the landmark DeRolph v. State of Ohio school funding case in 1990 where the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the state's funding system unconstitutional due to its neglect of poor and rural school districts.
The family will host calling hours on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. The family asks that visitors please wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hazel Post Fisher Community Grant Fund of the Southern Perry County Academic Endowment Fund c/o the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764, or as a donation in tribute to Joe at the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation (michaeljfox.org).
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com Joseph Winnenberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.