Glouster - Josephine E. "Foo" Falzone, 76 of Glouster, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her residence. Born August 26, 1945, in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Norman "Snowball" and Gladys Sikorski Richards.
She retired from General Motors on June 30, 1999, with 34 years of service.
A 1963 Glouster High School graduate, she was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and the Catholic Women's Club. She enjoyed ceramics, karaoke, horse racing, and gardening. She always provided a vacation home for her family.
She is survived by her children, John William (Angel) Bennett and Vincent, Donald and Clara Falzone; grandchildren, John Bennett III, and Jacob, Marie, Leonardo, and Christian Falzone; step-grandchildren Danielle, Garrett, Jacob, Joshua and Mercedes; six brothers, David (Alice) Richards, Paul (Barbara) Richards, Charles (Ann) Richards, and Stephen (LeeAnn) Richards, all of Glouster, Stanley Richards of Amesville, and Phillip (Vicky) Richards of New Boston, MI; three sisters, Joanna (Gary) Stufflebean, Marilyn (Don) Holbert and Mary Coey, all of Glouster; a sister-in-law, Linda Richards of Glouster; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Falzone, to whom she was married for 50 years; a sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Donald Eing; a brother, Leo Richards; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Richards.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster with Fr. Edward Maxfield officiating. Interment will be in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Trimble. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 pm.
Family will also accept friends at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Josephine Falzone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.