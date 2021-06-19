Stewart - Joyce A. Brozak, 71 of Stewart. Ohio, passed away November 7th at home. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Helen Sedwick and her husband Dennis Brozak.
Joyce is survived by her children Brian (Amber), Shellie (Ted) & Dennis
Jr. (Amy) and Cassie. She is also survived by her grandchildren;
Sami (Alex), Michael, Brian, Alex, Olivia, Rayanna and Thomas. She also leaves behind her beloved black lab Morgan and grand-puppy Topher.
A Memorial Service will be held on July 18th at 10:30am at the Canaanville United Methodist Church Athens, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make donations to the Canaanville United Methodist Church. Joyce A. Brozak
