Nelsonville, Ohio - Joyce Ann Boudinot, age 87, of Nelsonville, Ohio, continued her journey and ascended into heaven on January 17th, 2023, at Her residence surrounded and held by her daughter Beth, good friends Johnnie and Scott, nurse Teressa, and dogs Toby and Jinxie.
Joyce was born on September 9, 1935, in the small mining town, Diamond, Ohio, to her parents Dorothy Bookman-Tucker and Lowell Tucker. Joyce attended Nelsonville High School, after which, she began work at the Athens mental Health Center in the early 1970s as a psychiatric registered nurse. This would be Joyce's lifelong career and passion. Joyce was loved by many and shared her personal joy with those she loved. She shared the love of Cardinals with her son Bruce, and her love of rain with her daughter Beth and husband Clayton. Joyce's everyday joys were crocheting and cooking for those that she cared about. She never met a stranger and loved to chat. Joyce always talked a lot about her childhood or simply about the weather. She enjoyed life's simple pleasures, such as, taking road trips, her family, and her many dogs. She also loved praying with people when they came to visit.
Surviving are her dutiful daughter, Beth Boudinot-Westminster; grandchildren, Tyler Westminster, Jacob Westminster, Megan Boudinot O'Neil, Breanna Boudinot, Clayton Nathaniel Boudinot, Gary Lovsey, Jennifer Lovsey, Thomas Boudinot; several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sarah Tucker-Blazer-Hohman.
Joyce is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clayton Boudinot; sons, Bruce Boudinot, Mike Boudinot, Brad Fearns; daughters, Debbie Boudinot, Connie Boudinot, Rita Mitchell, Sherry Mitchell, and Kathy Fearns-Lovsey; two sons-in-law, Rocky Tolliver and Rick Westminster; grandson, Zachary Clay Westminster; and sister, Donna Tucker Sullivan.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday January 25, 2023, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio, with Rev. Elijah Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 am - 12 Noon on Wednesday January 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Special thanks to the wonderful care provided by the hospice nurse Teressa and Shriver's Hospice.
