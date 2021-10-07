Glouster - Joyce D. Bickley, 73, of Glouster passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Nov. 12, 1947, in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Betty White Andrews. She was a retired bookkeeper, a member of the Jacksonville Eagles, and a lifetime member of the Jacksonville V.F.W. Joyce enjoyed boating, fishing, Facebooking, and front porch swinging with her coffee.
She is survived by her former husband, Terry Bickley; two daughters, Jackie (Shawn) Glover and Lesa (Bill) Mathena; grandchildren, Courtney, Troy, Andy, B.J., Brett, Derek, Betty, Kassy, and Tabitha; 21 great-grandchildren; her brother, Joe (Susie) Andrews; family and best friends, Becky Wardrip Johnson and Sandy Bickley; and two aunts, Dee (Don) Mulpas and Faye Turner.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Bickley; a brother, Dennis Andrews; and an infant sister, Jacquline.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Joyce Bickley
