Cutler - Joyce M. Jarvis Boone, 81 of Cutler, Ohio passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains, following a long illness. Born Dec. 4, 1940, in Cutler, she was the daughter of the late Clarence "Charlie" and Martha Porter Jarvis.
She was a residential house cleaner for many years in Athens and was an avid hunter in her younger years.
She is survived by two children; Robin Boone Weekley and Charles (Rose) Boone; grandchildren, Michelle Thornberry, Veronica Weekley, Lance Boone and Cody Boone; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; three sisters, Kathryn Jarvis Brookover, Charlotte Jarvis Jordan Hogsett and Freda Jarvis Kelly; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Boone, and a great-grandson, Andrew Dilling.
Per Joyce's wishes, a cremation has taken place and there will be a private graveside service held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
Joyce Boone
