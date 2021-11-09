Albany - Joyce Jean Brown, 66, Albany, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains.
She was born July 17, 1955, in Athens, the daughter of the late Harold and Helen Tope Brown. Joyce was a 1973 graduate of Alexander High School, attended Kentucky Christian College, then finished her college degree in Home Economics at Ohio University. She was a member of Athens Church of Christ, Athens Quota Club, and Emmaus Share Group at Albany United Methodist Church. Joyce was a retired home nutritionist for the Athens County Extension Office.
She is survived by a sister, Beverly Dowler of Athens; brothers, Don (Lyn) Brown of The Plains, and Stanley brown of Albany; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Brown.
Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Bruce Stoker officiating. Visitation is Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to services. Burial will be in South Cannan Cemetery.
You may sign her register book at wwwbigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Joyce Brown
