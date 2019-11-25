ATHENS — Joyce Imogene Carpenter, 77, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Joyce was affiliated with Touching Little Lives, Inc. She was born on March 9, 1942 in Ripley, West Virginia to James and Lauraine Randolph. She was a 1960 graduate of Athens High School; moved with her husband to Pickerington in 1969.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna Carsey. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Harold Robert “Bob” Carpenter; children Deborah (Roger) Meadows, Karen “Sue” (Troy) Taylor and Donald (Katherine) Carpenter; grandchildren Kelli, Brittany, Madeleine, Danielle and Seth; three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Larry Carsey and dear friend Sharon Burris.
Family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main Street Reynoldsburg, OH where her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Burial at Violet Cemetery, Pickerington. Contributions may be made in Joyce’s memory to Touching Little Lives, Inc. Messages may be sent to Joyce’s family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
