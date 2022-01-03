Jacksonville - Joyce E. Johnson, 97, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens.
Born Aug. 17, 1924, in Sioux City, IA, she was the daughter of the late Vinton and Violet Blades Lockary.
She was a graduate of Central High School in Sioux City, IA. Joyce retired from Trimble Local School District as a library aide. She was a member of the Glouster United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women's Club and the Trimble Township Choir. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and crafting.
She is survived by three sons; Jeffrey Paul (Rita) Johnson, Samuel Brent Johnson, and Vinton Craig (Leslie) Johnson; daughter, Claudia Jean Johnson; two grandchildren, Jeffery Paul Jr. (Ulrike) Johnson and Margaret J. Johnson (Robin Tecon); three great grandchildren, Elias Jeffery Johnson, Patrick Thomas Johnson, and Zacharie Michel Tecon; brother-in-law, William Lawson and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Johnson Jr.; an infant brother, Paul Eugene Lockary; an infant half-sister, Jean Arlene Lockary and two sisters, Audrey Lawson and Druzilla Kathern Lockary.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with David Roach officiating. Interment will be in the Glouster Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Contributions can be made to the Trimble Textbook and Supplies Foundation, c/o Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187, Glouster, Ohio 45732.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Joyce Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.