Joyce Strohl

Joyce Ann Reeves Strohl passed away on the evening of Dec. 1, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident near Belpre, Ohio. She was 69. Born March 28, 1952 in Biloxi, Mississippi, she grew up as the oldest child in the family, with three siblings. She graduated from Saratoga Springs Public High School in June of 1970 and went on to complete her Associates Degree with Cobleskill Community College. She was the high school sweetheart of John Robin Strohl, and they were married after he completed his preliminary technical training with the Navy and his first cruise, on Jan. 5, 1974. She accompanied her husband for two successive overseas tours of duty in Japan with side trips to Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, and around Japan before coming back to the United States. Her first two children were born in Japan. She was a multi-faceted woman with many interests and talents, and was highly valued in her work with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Martin Marietta Astronautics Group, several doctors offices and other admin positions early in her adult life. As her children grew and more arrived, she and her husband felt the need for her to be a full time mom, a decision she never regretted. Her hobbies included crochet, fossil hunting, studying ancient Babylonian history and collecting an impressive array of southwestern Native American jewelry. She was well traveled as a result of her husband's military & civilian assignments. Recently she had been working with her husband to revive an old Amish farm in southeast Ohio. She is survived by John R. Strohl, her loving husband of nearly 48 years; five daughters, Kathleen Ann Strohl, Brooklyn Park, MD, Alenna Joyce Drake, Towson, MD, Diana Beth Johansen, Toronto, Canada, Rebecca Jean Strohl, Dundalk, MD, Eleanor Robin Strohl, Morrisville, NC, and four grandchildren. A viewing for family and close friends prior to cremation was held at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home at 168 Morris Avenue, Athens on Dec. 6. Online remembrances may be made at www. hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com All questions or comments can be directed to John Strohl at 740-651-3288.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.