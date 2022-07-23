THE PLAINS — Joyce Lynn Smith Stutler, age 74 of The Plains, died Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at her home. Born Dec. 18, 1947, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Maywood Jackson Smith and Nola Warren Smith.
She attended Athens High School. Joyce and her husband owned and operated the New & Antique Furniture Store and C-D Carryout, both in Chauncey. She enjoyed show horses and was a member of the West Virginia Quarter Horse Association. She was a Multi-State Champion in the Walk and Trot Class and Multi-Grand Champion in the Trail Horse Class.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald P. Stutler; two daughters, Leslie (Keith) Gwinn of Athens and Shelley (Bob) Napper of Newark; a son, Ronald Lieving of Circleville; three step children, Donald (Michelle) Stutler II of Albany, Douglas (Josie) Stutler of Stewart and Tina Louise Stutler of Stewart; three grandchildren, Tyler Gwinn, Taylor Gwinn and Lindsey Heminger; seven step grandchildren, Donald III, Brian, Bryce, Abbie, Rose and Heather; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Lisa (Guard Dicken) Kirtlan of Athens; and a brother, David Alan (Teresa) Smith of Athens.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Pauley Forsyth.
A service for family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, at the home of Leslie and Keith Gwinn, 9088 Terrell Road. (Right across from the Pepsi plant, east of 33, about 3/4 of a mile from East State Street exit.)
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 44 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign on the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
