Long Bottom - Joyce Vivian Kucera Vales, age 92 of Long Bottom, Ohio (formerly of Elyria, Ohio) passed into God's loving arms on July 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 6, 1930, in Bedford, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Kraus Kucera.
Joyce graduated from John Hay High School in Cleveland, Ohio in 1948 and worked as a bookkeeper until starting their family. She was a member of the Coolville United Methodist Church.
Joyce is lovingly remembered by sons, Robert (Rena) Vales of Coolville, David (Rhonda) Vales of Long Bottom, daughter-in-law Joann Vales of Jenison, MI and son-in-law John Northrup of Long Bottom. Seven grandchildren: Carey (Chris) Soda of Grand Rapid, MI, Renee Vales of Dorr, MI, Amanda (Justin) Mays of Parkersburg, WV, Michelle (Michael) Jewell of Tacoma, WA, Dana (Ashley) Vales of Lago Vista, TX, Cory Vales of Florence, TX, Joey (Heaven) Vales of Long Bottom; Eight great-grandchildren: Caroline, Carter, Charli Soda, Ethan, Logan, Grady Vales, Brooklyn Vales, Riley Vales and many wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Richard (Dick), daughter Deborah (Deb) Northrup, son Richard (Ric) Vales and grandson Eric Vales.
A memorial service will be held at Coolville United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Phil Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joyce to Coolville United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
