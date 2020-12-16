Juan Lopez Martinez

ATHENS – Juan José Lopez Martinez, 52, of Athens, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Born Nov. 16, 1968 in Degollado Jalisco, Mexico, he was the son of the late José Guadalupe Lopez Angel and Maria Olivia Martinez Sanchez.
Juan was a loving man, spending his life helping anyone in need. He was good hearted and always put his family first. He had a passion for cooking and used his cooking talent to serve the Athens community at his family restaurant, El Camino with his wife Lulu. He was never seen without a smile and enjoyed anytime spent on the beach with a good bottle of Tequila. Juan was a devoted family man and will be missed dearly by all those who loved him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Lulu Lopez; son, Joshua Lopez; 11 brothers and sisters; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Refugio and Alicia; five brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, Juan is preceded in death by his two children, Milagros and Johann, one brother, and two sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be noon on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Friends and family may call upon the family on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Following the Mass of Christian Burial, Juan will be taken home to Degollado, Jalisco, Mexico to be buried alongside his parents. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be observed for all services. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
