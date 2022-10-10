Nelsonville - Juanita R. Decker, age 89, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away October 5, 2022, at The Laurels of Athens, Athens, Ohio.
Juanita was born April 22, 1933, in Kimberly, Ohio. She retired from Goodyear in Logan after 27 years; loved gardening, art, music, crocheting, and old movies.
Surviving are her children, Sandra (Gerald) Koska of Buchtel, Michael (Dianna) Decker of Lancaster, and Rickey Decker of Lancaster; sister, Esther Durfee of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Gerald Koska III, Stuart (Tina) Koska, of Logan, Crystal (Nathan) McWilliams of Glouster, and Deidra Bagent; great-grandchildren, Courtney (Nick) Spoutz, Corey Koska, Cadence Bagent, Jordan Bagent, and Miley Bagent; and many nieces and nephews.
Juanita was preceded in death by her mother, Lena Smith Six; father, Joe Dickenson; stepfather, Benjiman Six; husband Glenford Decker; siblings Charles Smith, Verna Decker; and great-grandchild Katlyn Bagent.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Tuesday October 11, 2022, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. David Edgell officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Calling hours will be observed 11:30am - 1:00pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Juanita Decker
To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Decker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
