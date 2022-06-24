Coolville - Juanita L. Johnson, 92, of Coolville, OH, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital.
She was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Coolville, OH, daughter of the late Corbitt and Mary Ellen Wilcox Yeater. Juanita retired from Nashua Photo after 26 years of service.
She is survived by 3 sons, Ralph R. Blake, Clarence E. (Kay) Johnson and Kermit "Mike" (Brenda) Johnson; 2 daughters, Debra D. (Mark) Baker and Carolyn L. Lockhart; 12 grandchildren, Michelle Coleman, Robbie Blake, Sondra Burrows, Christie Campbell, Marcus Baker, Nick Baker, Tiffany Tolson, Gina Stover, Heather Dotson, Teresa Kirkpatrick, Jason Johnson and Ashley Harris; 21 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; niece, Karen; nephew, Jacob and good friends, Bob and Linda Bigley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit L. Johnson and 3 brothers, Corbitt Jr. Bill and Art Yeater.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH. Burial will follow in the Coolville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from 4-6 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coolville Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 417, Coolville, OH 45723.
