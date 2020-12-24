GLOUSTER — Juanita P. Kirkland, 94, of Glouster, passed away Dec. 22, 2020 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.

Juanita was born Sept. 23, 1926 in Pittsburg Holler, Ohio, to Edward Hayes and Mary Hayes.

Surviving are her son, Lester (Elizabeth) Harden of Glouster; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Kirkland who passed away in 2008; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Arthur Millerd.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Murray City Ohio. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.

Calling hours will be observed 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required to attend.

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Kirkland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments