Juanita Wigal

Athens - Juanita June Riddle Wigal, 94, of Athens passed away on December 28, 2022 at Lindley Inn of The Plains, Ohio. She was born April 26, 1928 in Reedy, WV, the youngest daughter of the late William Frank and Inez Guthrie Riddle, graduating from Parkersburg High School in 1946. She was active in the church throughout her life and was a member of Christ Community Wesleyan Church in Albany, Ohio. Juanita had a beautiful singing voice and began performing at local churches and events at the age of 5. She served as the choir director at her church for many years. In the 1980s, she performed in the "Eden on the River" outdoor drama on Blennerhassett Island in Parkersburg, WV.

