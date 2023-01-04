Juanita Wigal

Athens - Juanita June Riddle Wigal, 94, of Athens passed away on December 28, 2022 at Lindley Inn of The Plains, Ohio. She was born April 26, 1928 in Reedy, WV, the youngest daughter of the late William Frank and Inez Guthrie Riddle, graduating from Parkersburg High School in 1946. She was active in the church throughout her life and was a member of Christ Community Wesleyan Church in Albany, Ohio. Juanita had a beautiful singing voice and began performing at local churches and events at the age of 5. She served as the choir director at her church for many years. In the 1980s, she performed in the "Eden on the River" outdoor drama on Blennerhassett Island in Parkersburg, WV.
Alongside her husband, Juanita owned and operated Robert's Men's Shop and Robert's Fashions for Her on Court Street in Athens for over 35 years. She was honored by O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens for having served as a volunteer for over 25 years in Weatherby's Gift Shop. Juanita was an expert cross stitcher and made hundreds of intricate, exquisite creations over her lifetime. Later, she immensely enjoyed crafting beautiful greeting cards with her many close Stampin' Up girlfriends. Juanita also loved baking; coconut creme pies were her specialty. She loved playing and pretending with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and delighted in telling them that "Grandmas are just little girls in wrinkly bodies." Possessing a fun and adventurous spirit, Juanita requested and took a hot air balloon ride with her family for her 87th birthday.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Ralph Wigal, with whom she celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving this year. She is also survived by two sons, Michael (Pamela) Wigal and Benjamin (Joan) Wigal; three grandchildren, Jill (Ben) Van Nostran, Lisa Wigal, and Michal (Rosmeling) Wigal; eight great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Ellianna, Noah, Ashley, Caleb, Micah, Emma, and Wesley; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Darrell and W.F. "Bill" Riddle, Jr.; her sister, Naomi Ruth Riddle Sellers; her daughter-in-law, Janet A. Gill-Wigal; and her great-granddaughter, Hope Evangeline Van Nostran.
The family expresses a warm and heartfelt thank you to the wonderful administration, staff, and nurses of Lindley Inn and OhioHealth Hospice for their care, love, and concern.
Jagers & Sons Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, January 3rd at Alexander Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Juanita's honor may be made to Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane, Albany, OH, 45710. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Juanita Wigal
