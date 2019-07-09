ATHENS — Juanita Woodyard, 95, of The Laurels in Athens, passed away July 8, 2019, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens.
Juanita was born Nov. 15, 1923 in Elkhorn City, Kentucky to Martin Luther Carr and Bertha (Hogston) Carr. She was a member of the Logan Eagle Auxiliary.
Surviving are her son, Eddie (Ann) Woodyard of Albany; a grandson, David (Michelle) Woodyard of Pomeroy; step-grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathan; siblings, Mary (David) Dotson of Rockbridge and Hubert (Launita) Carr of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond, who passed away in 1968; a step-son, Robert Woodyard; and siblings, Eddie Carr, Vera Stanley and Betty Campbell; brothers-in-law, Clarence Stanley, Edward Campbell and James Eckard; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Carr.
Calling hours will be observed Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, with Harold Ball officiating. Burial to follow at 2 p.m. in the Wells Cemetery, Meigs County.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
