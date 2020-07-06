AMESVILLE – Judith Ann Antle, known as ‘Judy’ to her family and friends passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 78 years. A world adventurer and avid reader, Judy enjoyed traveling to new and far away places. Her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by her loving family and close friends.
As a native of Amesville, Ohio Judy was a graduate of Ames-Bern High School. She later attended Ohio University during her undergraduate years, and then The Ohio State University where she attended graduate school. Her successful career enabled her to wear many professional hats. Earlier in her career she served in the field of social work, public school teaching, as a guidance counselor, and completed her career at the Ohio Department of Transportation as a trainer/historian.
She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell Antle, and is survived by her mother, Frances Woolley Antle of Pickerington. Judy is also survived by her two sisters, Patsy (James) Cartwright of Rockbridge and Darla (Dan) Pallante of Granville. She will be missed by her and nieces and nephews, Nicole (Jesse) Kwiek, Nicholas (Whitney) Cartwright, Graham (Angeline) Pallante, and Isabel Pallante.
As a result of the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private memorial service to commemorate Judy’s passing. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date and at such time it will be safe for family and friends to gather. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hooper Ridge Church of Christ, 16333 Hooper Ridge Rd. Amesville, Ohio 45711. Arrangements are being handled by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Gouster-Bishopville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.