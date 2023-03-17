Judith Churchheus

Albany - Judith L. Churchheus 82, Albany, Ohio, passed away at her home March 16, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Born in Laurelville, Ohio, January 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Virginia Mayhew Wiggins.
First and foremost, she was a mother who loved her children deeply. Judy was a former teacher at Grace Academy Christian school for several years. She was a member of Cornerstone Gospel Church and Thrive Outreach Bible study group. She hosted bible study on Wednesday evenings at her home. She enjoyed playing the piano at her church and attended the Graham Chapel Music group on Friday evenings. Judy loved and dedicated her life to the Lord. She lived by his word for the past 45 years.
She is survived by her sons Thomas (Betty) Churchheus Jr. of Holiday, FL., Craig (Karen) Churchheus of New Marshfield, Ohio, John Hedges of the Plains, Ohio, and a daughter Lori Ann Winchell of Albany, Ohio; a sister-in-law Donna Wiggins and her Aunt Betty Mayhew; grandchildren Chelsey Renee (Pete) Wagner, Megan Marie (Jimmy) Winchell, Sadie Hedges, Shyanna Churchheus, Rachael Churchheus, Lindsey Robinson, Nikki Blake, Broc (Ashley) Schoonover, Shandie (Bobby) Sheets, Tashia Schoonover (Chris), Callie (Cody) Douglas, great grandchildren Jensen Churchheus and Aubree King; nephews Tommy Wiggins Jr.,Barry Wiggins, Wade Wiggins, and Kelly Wiggins. special friends Darrell and Dian Clark, John and Jill (Thompson) Davidson, Ron and Rita Jones, Roger and Dea Hayes and Larry and Beverly Rupe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Larry Churchheus Sr. and brothers Sam Wiggins and Tom Wiggins.
Per Judy's request she will be cremated and there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, If you would like, the family request memorial donations be sent to Shrivers Hospice of Athens. Her family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude for the kindness and care that Our Mother received during her last few weeks while on hospice. A special thank you to Teresa Lehmann and Ashley Hagaman. You both hold a special place in our hearts.
