Judith A. Clark (nee Lauderman), 68, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of John I. (deceased); dear mother of Lacie Semenovich (Steve), James (Lacie) and Patrick and stepmother of Sam Spetnagel (Hallie); loving grandmother of Delaney, Jackson, Harper, Thea and Hattie. Private family service was held. Interment Brooklyn Heights Cemetery. www.kolodiy-lazuta.com.

