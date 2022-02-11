Athens - Judith W. Gregg, mother, choreographer and international development professional, died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 6, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born and raised in Lakewood, Ohio, Judy graduated from Wooster College and shortly thereafter married and had four daughters. From 1970-1980 Judy opened a dance studio near her home in Oxford, Ohio, and founded the Judy Gregg Dance Company, which became a strong presence in the Cincinnati arts community.
In 1983, Judy began a second career overseas providing services with the Peace Corps, Care International, Save the Children, and ICMC, as well as Americorps in Athens, Ohio.
During her retirement, Judy was active and engaged in many creative endeavors.
Judy is survived by daughters, Kirsten Gregg, Kim Gregg, Karen Gregg, and Jillian Gregg; and two grandchildren, Cassandra Cornell and Caleb Jaster. Judith Gregg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.