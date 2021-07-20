Powell, Ohio - Judith A. Grinstead, born January 31, 1941, passed away at home early July 15, 2021. Judy, from Nelsonville, Ohio and her loving husband, "Butch" Joe Grinstead from Buchtel, Ohio, we're married for an amazing 61 years.
Judy retired from Westfield Insurance, as an underwriter. But what meant the most to Judy was her family. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband Butch; and sons, Darren, Shawn and wife, Renee, Kelly and wife, Susan. She also was blessed with 4 grandsons and a great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her son Dayne.
There will be a private family-only memorial for attendees to say their goodbyes. Judith (Joy) Grinstead
