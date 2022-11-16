Columbus - Judy Betts Wysong, passed on November 1 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 92. Judy was the daughter of Margaret (Maggie) and Frank Betts. Judy graduated from Nelsonville High School in the class of 1948 and from Ohio University. Judy married W. Lee Wysong who passed away in 1991. Judy, Lee and their four children lived in Bay Village, Ohio. Upon the death of her husband, Judy moved to Columbus to be near her children.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Wysong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.