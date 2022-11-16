Columbus - Judy Betts Wysong, passed on November 1 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 92. Judy was the daughter of Margaret (Maggie) and Frank Betts. Judy graduated from Nelsonville High School in the class of 1948 and from Ohio University. Judy married W. Lee Wysong who passed away in 1991. Judy, Lee and their four children lived in Bay Village, Ohio. Upon the death of her husband, Judy moved to Columbus to be near her children.
Judy was predeceased by her parents and her husband as well as three sisters and brothers-in-law: Arlene Betts and Dix Powell, Mary Margaret Betts and Robert Haas, and Jean Betts and Rev. Paul Durham. She was predeceased by four brothers and their wives: Ralph Betts and Philena, Paul Betts and Florence, Charles Betts; and Frank Betts and Edyth.
She is survived by her children. Sons Mark Wysong (Mary Kay), Jeff Wysong (Mary Jo), and two daughters Shelley Wysong (Doug) and Tricia Wysong Bouton (Greg). Judy is also survived by 8 grandchildren Tim Wysong (Rebecca), Ellen Wysong, Kelly Wysong (Andy), Tyler Wysong, Leonard Bouton, Megan Bouton, Tessa Bouton, and Riley Bouton, and one great-grandson Malcolm Wysong. She also leaves four nieces and two nephews.
Judy was a loving wife, Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt and will be missed by all of her family.
The family will receive friends at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 11 am to 12 noon, with a funeral service following at the First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville, with Rev. Peter Galbraith officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.