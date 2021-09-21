Judith Sinnott

Nelsonville - Judith Ann Sinnott, 76, of Nelsonville, passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Aug. 18, 1945, in Lakeland, Kentucky.
Judy was the former P.R. Director at Hocking College. She previously worked as a columnist and writer for the Athens Messenger and also worked for Mechem's Department Store.
She served on the committee that successfully nominated the Nelsonville Historic District to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Judy was a recipient of the Nelsonville Chamber of Commerce, Person of the Year Award and the Nelsonville VFW Post 3467, Roland Pierce Citizenship Award. For many years, Judy has been involved in many community activities as well as boards throughout Nelsonville and Athens County.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Tracey Sinnott of Burnsville, MN, Trisha Gail of Nelsonville, and Tina (Mark) Sinnott-Shannon of Storden, MN; son, Terry Sinnott of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Patrick Gail and Ethan Gail of Nelsonville, Elliott Sinnott and Jackson Shannon of Storden, MN, Taylor (Parker) Tordsen and Meghan Shannon of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Jeanne Maiden of Virginia, Jody Smith of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Sarah Perry of Little River, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her birth parents, John and Mary Etta Thompson; adopted parents, Elmer and Ada Maiden and Perry and Kate Durham; and siblings, Rex Maiden, Gail Kirkendall, Laura Klinebriel, Jim Maiden, and Garna Lee Strickland.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Rev. Peter Galbraith officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in Judy's memory to the Nelsonville Food Cupboard, 421 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, OH 45764 or the Athens County Public Library, attn: Nick Tepe, 95 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, OH 45764.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Judith Sinnott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.