NELSONVILLE – Judy Crihfield, 74, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away Jan. 2, 2021 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens, OH.
Judy was born May 1, 1946 in Nelsonville to Joe Dalton and Kathleen Fellem Dalton. She retired from the Athens Job and Family Services; member of the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years Mike Crihfield; children, Chriss Crihfield of North Ridgeville, Kaycee Fox of New Philadelphia, Corby Crihfield of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Jessica, Angelina (Chase), Mikey, Anna, Christopher, Lucas; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jane Lax of Nelsonville, Lucretia (Lloyd) Crihfield of Nelsonville, Connie (Gary) Hazlett of Nelsonville, Cathy (Jarrett) Stage of Nelsonville, Susan (John) Whitmore of Parma; several nieces and nephews including special nephew, Rob (Missy) Kuhn.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles, Tommy, Joe, and Hubert Dalton; sisters, Rebecca Steenrod, Elizabeth Lewis; nephews, Adam Dalton, Doug Mace, Joey Dalton, and Caleb Adams.
Private service will be held at the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel. Private burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
A public walk through in honor of Judy will announced by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville. This will give Judy’s friends and relatives a chance to briefly pay their respects and sign the register book. There will be a limited number of people allowed in the funeral home at any one time. Masks and social distancing are required.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
