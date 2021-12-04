Malta - Judy M. Dunlap, 76 of Malta, formerly of Glouster, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in the home where she was also born and married. Born Dec. 23, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. and Maxine Updike Hambel. She was former owner and operator of the Carpenter's Hardware Store in Glouster and later retired from Ohio University.
She is survived by a son, Joseph (Candy) Dunlap Jr. of Malta; a daughter, Joni (Doug) Watt of Glouster; seven grandchildren, Rick Nott, Lacy Nott, Kaylee Dunlap, Joseph A. Dunlap III, Douglas Watt Jr., Sarah Watt, and Kylie Watt; several great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Roback.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dunlap Sr.
Judy's wishes were to be cremated and there will be a private graveside service held at a later date in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Contributions in Judy's memory can be made to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Judy Dunlap
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.