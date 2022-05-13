Judy Fetherolf

Logan - Judy Loraine Fetherolf, age 79, of Logan, Ohio, passed away May 11, 2022 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Judy was born December 2, 1942 in Deboard, Kentucky to Thomas Young and Garnette Preece-Young. She was owner of Dana's Tire in Nelsonville; retired from Amanda Bent Bolt after 30 years; member of the UAW Local 1549, was treasurer of the union for many years; member of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church; was KUP United Methodist Treasury Secretary; member of the Hocking County Historical Society; volunteered for several years doing taxes for seniors at the Senior Citizens Center; and was a judge for the Miss Hemisphere Pageant.
Surviving are her children, Dale Leonard Sheets of Nelsonville and Karen Sue Sheets of Nelsonville; and brother Donald (Sharon) Young.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Dana R. Sheets; second husband, Glenn F. Fetherolf for 16 years; son Roy Ray Sheets; daughter Brenda Marie Six; sisters Ivalea Young, Phylliss Young, Kathy Anderson; brothers, William Young, Harold Young, Gary Young, Jimmie Young, Edgar Young, and Paul Young.
Funeral service will be at 11am Monday May 16, 2022 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm Monday May 16, 2022 at the Taber Cemetery near Stockport, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Sunday 2-4pm at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
