Judy Graffius

The Plains - Judith Ann (Reighard) Graffius, of The Plains, died unexpectedly on March 23, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was born on May 29, 1940 to Clyde and Eleanor (Haring) Reighard in Akron, OH.
After graduating from high school, Judy earned a Bachelor's Degree from Otterbein College (now University) in 1962. She went on to receive a Master's Degree in 1964, and a Ph.D. in 1967 from the University of Illinois. Later that year, she was hired as an assistant professor of botany at Ohio University. It was there that she met her husband, J. Herbert Graffius, and they were married in Akron, OH on Dec. 17, 1967. After teaching at Ohio University for four years, she resigned from her position in order to raise her children, Jeff and Erica.
Judy eventually volunteered as a teacher's aide in Jeff's first-grade class, which was followed by a part-time administrative assistant position at The Plains United Methodist Church, and then a full-time administrative assistant position at the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she stayed until retirement in 2004.
After her husband's death in 2013, she moved to Friendship Village in Columbus, OH, and then to Inniswood Village in Columbus. She moved back to The Plains in 2020. She was an active member of The Plains United Methodist Church for many years, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, directing Vacation Bible School for a few years, and serving on various committees. Judy was also known as someone who remembered everyone's birthdays and anniversaries, sending cards annually.
Judith is survived by her children, Jeff Graffius of The Plains, OH, and Erica (Rob) RIfe of Aumsville, OR; a brother, Donald (Cyndi) Reighard of Sun Lakes, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held Saturday (Today), March 27 at Athens Memory Gardens with Pastor Denver Dodrill officiating. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Judy Graffius
