ALBANY — Julia Ann "Judy" Jones Garvin, 91, of Albany, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Born in Albany on Feb. 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Clara Bodkins Jones. She lived her vocation as a caregiver.
Julia is survived by children, Larry Raymond, Barbara Jean "Sis" (David) Steele, John Robert (Nettie) and Lester Max (Cherry); grandchildren, Thomas Kirk, Troy Kirk, Mary Ann (Scott) Skidmore, Myron Blansette, Guy Laeufer, John (Nickie) Garvin, Jeff Garvin and Tiffiney (Matt) Hatem; and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Maxwell Garvin; sisters, Betty Caputo and Mary Chaney; a brother John "Bob" Jones; daughters-in-law, Pam Garvin and Alisa M. Bianco-Garvin, along with other special friends and companions.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Radcliff Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.