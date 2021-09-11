Athens - Julia Annette Sutherland, age 64 of Athens, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Riverside Hospital. She was born on July 9, 1957, to Daniel R. Sutherland and Betty L. (Hamon) Slay.
Julie was a 1975 graduate of Mount Gilead High school. After graduation, she went on to attend Ohio University where she received her bachelor's degree in Education. She received her master's degree in Mathematics at The Ohio State University and was a professor for 23 years at Hocking College.
Julie loved to travel, she especially loved teaching and was very good at it. She truly loved helping her students and received many accolades. Julie was an avid baseball and basketball fan; she loved the Cleveland Indians and the Cavaliers.
In addition to her mother, Betty Slay of Athens, Julie is survived by her brother, Ritch (Susan) Sutherland of Arizona; a niece, Katie and nephew Justis; and stepmother, Ethel Wesley of Mount Gilead and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and stepsiblings.
Julie was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Sutherland.
Friends may call on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with Brad Mosher officiating. The Sutherland family request that you please wear a mask for the services.
Those wishing to share a memory of Julia or to express condolence to the Sutherland family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com. Julia Sutherland
