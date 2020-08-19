Julie Rutter

ATHENS – Julie Lynn Rutter, 63, of Athens, died Tuesday evening, Aug. 18, 2020 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born May 9, 1957 in Marietta, she is the daughter of Jo Hines Davis of Athens and the late Jack Davis.
She attended Federal Hocking High School and had been employed at the American Electric Power office in Athens. She and her husband were foster parents for 10 years, helping over 50 children in Athens County. She was a bird watcher and loved animals. She enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother, Julie is survived by her husband of 30 years, Roger E. Rutter; two daughters, Lisa Rutter of Grove City and Jenny (Tom) Hendrix of Coolville; two sons, Mike (Jennifer) Parry of Guysville and Roger (Missy) Rutter, Jr. of Athens; six grandchildren, Chelsey, Gabby, Tanner, Michelle, Brody and Chase; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Easton and Tatum; a sister, Jackie (Craig) Heskett of Athens; and two brothers, Jerry (Emilee) Davis of Minford and Jeff (Julie) Davis of Athens.
Besides her father, she is preceded in death by a brother, Jim Davis. At her request, cremation will take place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
