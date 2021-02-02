The Plains - THE PLAINS - "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come". Proverbs 31:20
Carol "June" Foster born June 4, 1927, to Pearl Allen and Carrie Lee (Osborne) Miller left this temporary home and was ushered into the arms of God on Jan. 29, 2021.
Those June left behind are daughter, Rose Anne Douglas, Mary Sue Vaughn; former son-in-law ,Charles H. Douglas Jr.; granddaughter, Tobe Lee, her husband, David Gillogly and their son, Jacob; grandson, Trevor Justin and his wife, Amy Jo Douglas and their children, Emma Jo and Ethan Henry; June's brother, David Allen Miller, his wife, Virginia and their daughter, Erica; niece, Bonnie and her husband, Stanley Hoover and their sons; Shirley and Frank Milner and their family; nephew, Randy Miller and Kathy and their daughters; friend, Pamela Brust and her sons ,Patrick and Tim.
Those who have gone before her were her parents, and former husband of two decades, William Foster; sister, Mary and her husband, Lawrence Summersett and their daughters, Elaine and Sharon; brother, Garth and sister-in-law, Louella and their children, Sandra and Ronald; brother, Ferris Miller; and friend, Tim Brust, husband of Pamela.
June was a graduate of The Plains High School, attended the former Plains Nazarene Church for many years. Upon graduation, she worked in the original Woolworth store in Athens and after her daughters were grown, she worked at Heiner's Bakery in The Plains.
Her most cherished role was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, G.G. June was a caring and selfless caregiver to her two aunts and an uncle in their senior years as well as her providing a loving home for her mother in her final years. She was a gentle soul yet had a deep strength that she drew from God. She was a cancer survivor who left a lasting impression on those in her life.
Her family would like to acknowledge all those too many to name who provided care and kept her safe; The Laurels of Athens, Ohio Health Hospice, and in earlier years O'Bleness Hospital.
During this difficult time with a virulent virus June would want people to be safe and respectful of others health by simply wearing a mask and protecting those you love.
At June's request no calling hours or funeral services will be held. The family will gather when times are safer. Thank you to all who have helped prepare June for her journey home. Donations as a tribute to June can be made to: My Sisters Place PO Box 1158 Athens, Ohio 45701, or Ohio Health Hospice at OhioHealth Foundation David P. Blom Administrative Campus 3430 OhioHealth Parkway Columbus, OH 43202. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. June Foster
