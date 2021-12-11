June Wieman

Athens - June Patterson Wieman died Dec. 9, 2021, at The Lindley Inn in Athens, Ohio. Born in 1926, in Barberton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Martin and Isabel Delagrange Patterson.
She received her registered nursing degree in 1948 and moved to Athens, Ohio, where she worked at Sheltering Arm and helped organize the move to the current O'Bleness Hospital. During her nursing career she also worked at the Asylum at the Ridges, Ohio University College of Medicine and finally Hudson Health Center until her retirement.
June is survived by her children, Anne Lampela, Jane Palmer, Jay (Cherri Hendricks) Hostetler; grandchildren, Tracy (Dave) Keirns, Andrew (Mackenzie Markis) Lampela, Patrick (Savannah Crossen) Palmer, Leland (Sherry Hall) Palmer; and great-grandchildren, Sarah (Trent Norgart) Keirns, and Azrael, Taharial, and Zoe Palmer.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wieman, and son-in-law, Loder Lampela, both in 2002.
In the family tradition, her body has been donated to the Ohio University Willed Body program. In accordance with June's wishes, there will be a private service later at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Lindley Inn for their loving care of June for the past three years. They enjoyed sharing with us daily tales of her feisty spunkiness. She was treated with respect and great love to the end.
We would also like to thank the Hospice team for their support during the past few weeks. Knowing there was a host of caring professionals helping June through this transition meant more than we can say with words.
