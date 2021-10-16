The Plains - Kandy Kay Campbell, of The Plains, passed away on Oct. 8, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, she was 54.
Kandy is survived by her children, Leslie (Brandon) Johnston, Johnathan Rosser, Whitney Rosser, and Zachery Campbell; her grandchildren, Gabriella, Cailyn, SJ, and Brayven; her mother, Gloria Smith; and her sisters: Suzanne Merritt, Debbie Strub, Vicky Minter, and Tracy Campbell.
She is preceded in death by her father, Terry Campbell; her grandparents, Ebert & Betty Campbell and John & Pearl Smith.
Kandy was born in Springfield, OH on Dec. 19, 1966. She was a loving mother, daughter, and sister. Her most prized possessions in life were her grandchildren, who all called her Nana.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life/memorial. Cremation services are being provided by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Kandy Campbell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.