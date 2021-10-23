Nelsonville - Karen Kay (Karns) Joyce, 79, of Nelsonville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. She was born on April 14, 1942, in Nelsonville and was the daughter of the late Gerald F. and Alice E. (Calentine) Karns.
Karen was a 1960 graduate of Starr-Washington High School in Union Furnace where she loved playing clarinet in the band. Karen worked as a bookkeeper most of her life and was a 2007 retiree of The Inn at Hocking College. She was also the billing clerk for the Carbon Hill Water Association for many years. Her most important role was being a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family always came first.
After retiring, Karen enjoyed reading novels, camping, spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren and sitting on her front porch. She was a big fan of Ohio State football and Elvis Presley. She attended the First United Methodist Church of Nelsonville.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John "Jack"; children, Shane, Craig (Becky), Krystal (Jerry); grandchildren, Lane, Hope, and Faith; and grand-dog, Mustang; brother, Stanley (Sharon) Karns; several nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Rev. David Roach officiating. Interment in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill. Family and friends may visit from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged to be worn.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Karen Joyce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.