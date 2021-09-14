Glouster - Karen Lee (Drake) Lenigar, 77, of Glouster, Ohio passed away Sept. 10, 2021 at Englewood Rehab Center. She was born Jan. 9, 1944, in Trimble Township, Ohio to the late Charles W. and Muriel M. Drake.
Karen graduated from Jacksonville-Trimble High School in 1962 and retired from O'Bleness Hospital in 2008. She enjoyed shopping, her cat Tac, and sitting on the porch.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years Dennis Lenigar; her sister, Dorthy Campbell of Gilbert, Louisiana; brother, Jim Drake of Columbus, Ohio; brother-in-law, Gerald Fagin of Spokane, Washington; mother-in-law, Roberta "Pat" Thompson; brother-in-law, Jerry (Louanna) Lenigar; sisters-in-law, Becky (Mike Mourn) Andrews of Nelsonville, Ohio and Tina Lenigar of Trimble, Ohio; nieces, Cindy Drake, Heather Drake, and Nikki Reed; several other nieces and nephews; and special friends, Steve and Annelie Vernon, Hanna (Austin) Doughty and Samantha (Ray) Eads.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill (Nancy) Drake; her sisters Marylin (David) Brown and Carroll Fagin; a brother-in-law, Bob Lenigar; two nieces, Pamela Campbell and Debbie Drake; and a nephew, Paul Drake.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Tina Lenigar officiating. Interment will be in the Taylor Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Karen Lenigar
