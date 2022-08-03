Lancaster - Karl Edward "Eddie" Barnhart, age 81 of Lancaster Ohio, passed safely into the arms of Jesus on Monday, August 1st 2022 surrounded by his family after an extended illness. He was born June 20, 1941 in Coolville Ohio to Amos and Genevieve Barnhart.
Eddie was an avid sports fan and rarely missed watching the OSU Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. However, his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He recently found great joy in teaching his 4 year old great-granddaughter how to "wink." He had a special relationship with his son-in-law whom he considered the son he never had.
He was known as a quiet, gentle man with an ornery laugh.
Eddie served our country first in the US Army from 1958-1960. He then went onto serve in the United States Marine Corp and proudly served as honor guard for the Captain of the USS Essex. He was honorably discharged in 1966 having obtained the rank of Sergeant.
Eddie worked at White-Westinghouse and retired from General Motors after 27 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Sue (Thompson) Barnhart. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in January 2022. He is also survived by his daughter, Karla (John) Mayberry, granddaughter Bethany (Brandon) Bentley, grandson Ben Mayberry and great-granddaughter Delilah Bentley. Survivors also include his sisters Joyce (Roger) Cox and Linda (George) Urssing and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Kimberly Barnhart. We are rejoicing in the fact that they are together again.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Monday, August 8th 2022 at Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N. Columbus Street Lancaster Ohio, at 5 pm with visitation beginning at 4 pm.
A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com. Karl Barnhart
To plant a tree in memory of Karl Barnhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
