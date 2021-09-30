Coolville - Katherine (Kathie) Marie English, 63, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her residence.
Kathie was born on a beautiful sunny Sunday morning on June 29, 1958. Kathie was the daughter of the late Ellis R. and Freda Blake English. She was the granddaughter of the late William Sherman and Nora Blake and Newton and Emma English.
Kathie attended Carthage Troy Elementary and Federal Hocking High School. She was a lifelong resident on the family farm on Ridge Road. Kathie devoted her time to caring for her father until his death. She was an avid reader, loved doing cross-stitch and the ocean.
Kathie is survived by sisters, Nancy (Paul) Blake, Emma (Keith) Ashley, Myla Randolph, Jerry (Michael) Jones; brother, Ellis English; nieces, Sharon Bennett, Debbie (Bobby) Davison, Darlene (Charles) Richter, Mary (Brian) Morris, Joyce Koon, Rachel Dennis, Whitney (Paul) Ditty, Emily (Matthew) Deckerd, Natasha Jones; nephews, Randall (Patty) Coy, Russell (Tammy) Coy, Shawn Jones, Charles (Nichole) Randolph, James (Jessica) Randolph; cousins, Tami Rhodes and Norma Williamson; several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Kathie was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother, Roy Pullins; infant brother, Ralph Pullins; sister, Arlene Pullins Coy; brother-in-law, Walter Coy and nephews, Ronald Coy and Michael Blake.
A special thank you to Carol and Harley Bartimus, Kim and Dave Putman and all the neighbors who helped Kathie these past few years.
Per Kathie's request, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
Katherine (Kathie) English
