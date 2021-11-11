Albany - Kathie P. Wright, 64, Albany, passed away Nov. 4, 2021, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
She was born July 23, 1957 in Nelsonville, the daughter of Norma Estep Polley of Albany, and the late Edwin Lowell Wooten.
Kathie loved spending time listening to music, playing guitar and piano. She lived to spend time with her family. She was proud to be a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandson Garrett. Kathie's life would seem too short to many, but many have been blessed by her existence and the imprint, she left on our hearts.
Kathie is survived by a son, Matthew (Jillian) Wright; daughter, Cassie (Andrew) Jeffers both of Athens; a grandson, Garrett Jeffers and a sister, Marjorie Graves of Albany.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Kirkendall; brothers, Lowell E. Wooten Jr., Bryan M. Wooten; step-father, William Polley; maternal grandparents, Matthew and Pearl Estep and paternal grandparents, Mac Wooten and Lucille Wooten Jordan.
Services will be Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Burial will be in School Lot Cemetery. Visitation is Friday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Kathie Wright
