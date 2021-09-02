Athens - Kathleen Gierhart (77), of Athens, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends. She passed from what can only be described as a broken heart after losing her beloved husband, David in 2020.
Kathleen was born and raised in Fairview Heights, Ohio by John and Mura Bickford. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1962 and Ohio University with a Bachelors in Communication from Scripps College.
She came to Ohio University to pursue her college degree which she proudly earned and used throughout her public relations career. She and David met at Ohio University and were married on Sept. 4, 1965. Together, she and her husband raised three children in Athens and fell in love with the community that embraced them with open arms. She was an avid reader, loved to paint and discuss & debate the latest current events.
Kathleen was an advocate of the arts and had a special love for the theater. She was a proud feminist and was bold in her advocacy. She was always up for a gathering of friends & family of any sort. One of her favorite weekly activities was her weekend stroll through the Athens Farmers Market that often lasted for hours as she caught up with community members/friends she ran into. Kathleen was always up for an adventure. If you knew her you know she was always dressed to the nines for any occasion from the most simple to elegant.
Kathleen is survived by son Bradley (Laura) of Medina, Ohio; son, Wes (Lindsay) of North Canton, Ohio and daughter, Darcey (Chad) of Boulder, Colorado. She was a proud Nana/Gigi of six grandchildren Tristen, Courtney, Carter, Emma, Luke and Waylon. We will miss her greatly.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 2 South College St. Athens, Ohio. Flowers may be sent to the church for the service, she loved fresh cut flowers of all varieties. Kathleen Gierhart
