New Marshfield - Kathleen Love, 96, of Baker Road, New Marshfield, passed away peacefully into the Lord's presence on April 22, 2022, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne, Indiana. She had made her home at Golden Years since 2017.
Kathleen was a beloved Mother, Grandma, and Mimi; Wife, Daughter, Sister and Friend. She was a member of the Airline Church of Christ and a dedicated follower of Jesus.
She was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on December 8, 1925, to the late Willard L. and Gladys Starkey Simonton. She attended Nelsonville City Schools including the Central Elementary on the square where she learned to craft beautiful handwriting and developed the love of reading. She moved to the Albany Area in her mid-teens where she attended and graduated from Albany High School in 1943. After graduation she worked at McBee's of Athens.
She married Harry Franklin Love in November 1944 and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2009.
Kathleen worked as the Bookkeeper and Office Manager for Love Electric Service for many years. She was a wonderful cook, pie baker, gardener and expert at crochet. She continued to enjoy reading and writing her entire life. She was a Sunday School Teacher, 4-H advisor, active in PTA and the Albany HS Alumni Association for several years.
Children were her joy and she was blessed with four, eight grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and two great great grandsons. She will be missed by them all.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Ann Simpson of The Plains; two sons and daughters in law, H. Willard and Phyllis Love of New Marshfield and John D. and Sybil Love of Fort Wayne, IN; a daughter and son in law, Mary K. and Gail McPherson of Amesville; a son in law and his wife, Bob and Phyllis Brandeberry of Rio Grande.
Her grandchildren: Michael Brandeberry (Shelbie Willis) of Rio Grande; Katie (Jim) Chaney of Cape Corral, FL.; Sam (Amy) Love of McArthur; Jennifer (Chris) Sears and Matthew (Jennifer) Love of Angola, IN; Jessica (Chris) Rupprecht of Shaker Heights and Aaron (Lindsay) McPherson of Columbus; a granddaughter-in-law, Tina Brandeberry of Rio Grande.
Her Great Grandchildren: Levi (Michelle) and Cobi (Jaimee Wooldridge) Brandeberry; Summer and Will Chaney; Adrian Love (Jonah Hensley), Samantha (Alex) Tribe, Solomon Love; Bryan, Ben, Maleah and Elizabeth Sears; Stephen, Ethan, Autumn, Simeon, Harrison and Jonathan Love; Nataleigh, Mia, and Gabriella Rupprecht. Great Great Grandsons Cameron Brandeberry and Axel Tribe. A sister-in-law, Maxine Love. Her caregivers and nurses at Golden Years Homestead.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Naomi Sue Brandeberry and a grandson, David K. Brandeberry, brothers in law Leonard Simpson, Harold (Opal) Love, Charles Love, and Lester (Goldie) Love, her mother and father-in-law, Harry and Mae Love, and her beloved grandparents Sam and Blanche Starkey.
Calling hours will be at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 27 from 4-7 PM and one hour prior to services. Funeral services will be held at 1PM on Thursday, April 28, at Jagers with her family officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Airline Church of Christ, P.O. Box 202, Albany, Ohio 45710 or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation @ cff.org. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Kathleen Love
