Kathryn Douglas

Stewart - Kathryn Sue Douglas, 61 of Stewart, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Born July 14, 1960 in Athens, she was the daughter of Donna Jean Stobart Matheny and the late Donzel Ray Matheny, Sr.
Kathy was always known for having a big heart and loving personality. She was a busy bee and took pride in the work she did. She would retire from BigLots and go on to work 3 part-time jobs to keep her hands busy. She loved her current job at River's Bend Campground where she put her heart and soul into managing campground operations and events. Her smile was contagious and she would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She will always be missed.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Sam Douglas, Sr.; children, Sam (Jamie) Douglas, Jr., Kelly (Jim) Douglas; grandchildren, Alex (Taylor) Douglas, Timby (Canyon) Ashcraft, Adam (Ashlynn) Douglas, Micah Pickering, Mariah Pickering; great-grandchild, Jayce Jarvis; siblings, Vanita (Kenny) Casto, Donzel (Ester) Matheny, Jr., David Matheny, Sharon Montgomery, Laura (Earl) Hill; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Besides her father, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Paul Douglas and mother-in-law, Juanita Douglas.
A funeral service will be 1PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with John Brice officiating. Burial will follow in Hilltop Cemetery. You are welcome to call upon the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 11AM until the time of the service.
