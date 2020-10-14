Kathryn Norman

MILLFIELD – Kathryn Ann Norman, 84, of Millfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born Aug. 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Elmer G. Russell and Grace Stace Russell.
A 1954 graduate of Chauncey Dover High School, she went on to be a Rural Carrier for the United States Postal Service where she retired after many years of dedicated service. She was a passionate gardener and club member being heavily involved as a member of the Athens Garden Club, Athens Lions Club, and Farm Bureau. Much of her time was spent crafting and caring for her cats. Her heart was loving and she loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Kelly of Lancaster; nieces and nephews, Diane (Michael) Miller, Michael (Sandra Pence) Kelly, Debra (Paul) Hoagland, Mark Kelly, Bill (Jill) Russell, Chris (Lacy) Russell, Cathy (Brad) Shields, Steven (Rachel) Russell; many great-nieces, great-nephews, and her special friend, Charles Leffler.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Don; brother, Riley Russell and his wife Evelyn; brother-in-law, Bill Kelly; and her beloved cat, Spook.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor David Tingler officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. You may call upon the family on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be observed. You are encouraged to sign the online guestbook, view a tribute video, or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
