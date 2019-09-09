PATASKALA — Kathryn V. Herrold, 98, of Pataskala, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, of natural causes.
Kathryn was born Jan. 15, 1921 to parents Ed and Gladys Harris in Hocking County. She was raised in the home of her grandparents John and Leona Galentin in Longstreth, Ohio, where she attended school.
On Aug. 11, 1940, she married the love of her life, Mark W. Herrold. Mark and Kathryn settled in Nelsonville and were blessed with two girls, Jane and Alice. Kathryn got her greatest joy from gardening, cooking, baking and caring for her family. Although it was never made official, in the opinion of her family she was the best cook and baker ever. She loved family events and providing more food than anyone could ever eat.
She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville, active in many areas, including Sunday school, Bible study and Sunday worship services.
She was a kind, caring, compassionate woman who would always help others in any way she could. She loved Nelsonville’s annual Parade of the Hills festival, and was a huge fan of the parade itself. In years past, Kathryn and Mark enjoyed participating in events at the Golden Wings CB Club. The Statler Brothers will also be missing one of their most ardent supporters.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Gladys; loving husband Mark; brothers, Jack (Darlee) Harris, Charles (Nancy) Harris, Mac Harris and Bob (Bobbie) Harris; a sister, Juanita (Denny) Hawk; and a brother-in-law, Richard Brown.
She is survived by daughters, Jane Mourne of Pataskala, and Alice Shafer of Belmont, West Virginia; a brother, Lester (Faye) Harris of Nelsonville; a sister, Janet Brown of Amesville; grandchildren, Gayle (Rob) Fleetwood, Bill Mourne, Laura Mourne, Rick Mourne, Dean (Deedra) Cottrill, Kelly (Kristi) Cottrill and Connie (Travis) Fetty; she also was a proud great-grandparent, with 16-great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to many nieces and nephews, she also leaves many friends and neighbors.
Kathryn would want to be remembered as simply the best wife, mother and grandmother ever.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Kathryn will be returned to her beloved southeastern Ohio.
Services will be held at the Warren Brown Funeral Home, 80 E. Washington St. Nelsonville.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from noon to 1 p.m., with funeral services immediately following at 1 p.m., with Rev. Peter Galbraith officiating. Burial will take place at Green Lawn Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Mark.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Pataskala Oaks Care Center attn: Activity Fund 144 E. Broad St. Pataskala, OH 43062, or Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
