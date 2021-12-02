Kathryn Van Dyke

Albany - Kathryn Marie (Pickett) VanDyke, 97, of Albany, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at home.
Born at home in Hamley Run, Athens County, Feb. 5, 1924, to the late Thomas Pickett and Carrie Dowler Pickett Derrington. She was also preceded in death by Joe Derrington.
Kathryn moved to Carbondale in 1932 and graduated from New Marshfield in 1942. She met a handsome young man at a dance and married him on Feb. 10, 1943. She was married to Roger for 76 years.
They traveled while he was in the military and she discovered the joy of traveling and their travels included many cruises. Her favorite was to the Panama Canal. She loved to swim, read, garden and just being outside. She loved sharing her pool-time with friends, family, and her grandchildren.
She endured a stroke five years ago and suffered the loss of the love of her life two years ago. She loss her independence but continued, through her strength and love of life, and the belief that every day is a gift from God, to live.
She loved to visit and to shop, and being in the sunshine.She was a member of the Albany Methodist Church and Albany Grange. She enjoyed visiting, shopping and the sunshine on her face. She believed that every day is a gift from God.
She is survived by her children, Judith (Steve) Escue of Bucyrus, Ohio, Sharon (Paul) Mathias of Cambridge, Ohio, and Janet (Tony) Sayers of Albany; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Ann VanDyke of Winchester, Virginia, and her sweet little pup, Milana.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son Larry VanDyke, three brothers, Hughie, Dewey, and Guy Pickett; and two sisters, Verna Adams and Ethel Elliott.
Services will be Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Albany United Methodist Church, with Pastor Bert Christian officiating. Burial will be in Temple Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to services at the church. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Kathryn Van Dyke
