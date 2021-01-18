Kathy Bachtel

Kathy Jo Bachtel, 70, passed away Jan. 17, 2021 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. Kathy was born on Oct. 3, 1950 in Mansfield to Robert and Alice Bachtel. She attended the Mansfield City Schools and was a proud graduate of Mansfield Senior High.
Kathy spent many years babysitting for local families, working at the Dairy Queen, working at Red Lobster, and she retired from the food service department of The Waterford.
Kathy is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; very good friends, Sandy and Bob Nye; friend and care companion, Lauren Reichenbach; and her cat, Elvira.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her aunt, Velma Woody; additional aunts, uncles; and her dogs, Oscar and Patches.
Kathy would like to thank the staff of the Richland County Kidney Center for their years of kindness to her. She encourages everyone to become an organ donor.
In lieu of flowers, Kathy has requested donations be made to the Richland County Humane Society.
Services will be held at Warren Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with Jane Maccombs officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. On Saturday. Kathy will be laid to rest with her parents in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville. Masks and social distancing are required to attend.
