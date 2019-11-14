GROVE CITY — Kathy Barker, 55, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1963 to the late Geraldine and Charles Hustead Sr. in Orrville, Ohio.
Kathy was employed by Bob Evans for 30 years. She was strong-willed and a hard worker. Kathy loved horses and fishing. She will be missed by many friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Justin McIntyre (girlfriend, Amber McMurry) and close friend, Stan Simmons. She was preceded by her husband, George, in 2013.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. There will be a Graveside Service at 1 p.m. at South Webster Cemetery.
To leave condolences for Kathy's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.