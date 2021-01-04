MCARTHUR – Kathy Lynn Caudill, 74, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born Nov. 7, 1946, in McArthur, Ohio, daughter of the late Marvin A. and Pauline A. Knox Chesser.
She was a 1964 graduate of McArthur High School.
Kathy is survived by her daughters, Andrea Dee Caudill, and Aimee Jessica Caudill, both of McArthur; brother, Gary (Sharon) Chesser of McArthur; sister, Donna (William) Wortman of Solvang, CA; special friend, Rebecca (Dwayne) Lyons of Richmond Dale and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Courtney Brook Caudill.
A private graveside service will be held in Mace Cemetery, Vinton County. No visitation will be held.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Kathy’s memory to the Courtney Caudill Memorial Scholarship, to the Vinton County Scholarship Foundation, c/o Vinton County Local Schools, 307 W. High St., McArthur, OH 45651.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.